Vinod K Dasari appointed Chairman of Tresa Motors, driving innovation in the electric trucking industry.

Tresa Motors has named Vinod K Dasari as the Chairman of the Board. With an esteemed career in the automotive industry, Dasari's strategic leadership will drive innovation and synergies within the organization, reinforcing Tresa Motors' position as a leader in electric trucking.

Having previously held key leadership roles at renowned companies like Royal Enfield and Ashok Leyland, as well as being the former President of SIAM, Dasari's exceptional track record and expertise have earned him respect in the industry.

Rohan Shravan, Founding CEO of Tresa Motors, expressed excitement about Dasari joining the team, confident that his leadership will lead Tresa Motors to new heights, delivering innovative electric vehicle solutions.

In response, Dasari expressed his honor and eagerness to contribute to Tresa Motors' growth, innovation, and sustainability efforts. He looks forward to pushing the boundaries of automotive excellence alongside the talented team at Tresa Motors.

Tresa Motors, based in Bangalore, is India's first OEM manufacturer of medium and heavy electric trucks. Founded in 2022, the company specializes in industrial design, electric powertrain, and battery-related technologies. They are currently developing electric trucks in the 18T-55T GVW segment and unveiled their first vehicle, Model V0.1, on July 3, 2023.

Tresa Motors aims to redefine the future of transportation through innovation, safety, and sustainability, prioritizing driver safety and minimizing environmental impact. Their self-reliant approach to vehicle manufacturing, with in-house development of core components, sets them apart from other OEMs.

Vinod K Dasari will assume his role as Chairman with immediate effect.