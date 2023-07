1/6 Bengaluru-based Tresa Motors on July 3 unveiled its first electric truck, the Model VO.1, based on its axial flow motor platform: FLUX350. (Source: Tresa Motors)

2/6 Currently, there is a fleet of 2.8 million trucks in India, accounting for 60 percent of emissions, underscoring the urgent need for zero-emission in medium- and heavy-duty trucks, the company said in a statement. With a scrappage scheme coming in 2024 and rising fuel costs, the time is ripe for a shift to medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks. (Source: Tresa Motors)

3/6 The launch aims to demonstrate Tresa Motors' commitment to India's transition to a global force in the commercial vehicle industry. (Source: Tresa Motors)

4/6 Tresa Motors' medium-duty and heavy-duty electric trucks represent a major leap forward in the commercial vehicle industry, offering unmatched performance, efficiency and environmental benefits, the statement added. (Source: Tresa Motors)

5/6 At the heart of Tresa's trucks is FLUX350 axial flux motor technology, which delivers up to 350 kW of continuous power, making Tresa the only Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) with such performance. (Source: Tresa Motors)