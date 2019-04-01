Eicher Motors appoints Vinod Dasari as Royal Enfield CEO

Eicher Motors on Monday said it has appointed Vinod K Dasari as the chief executive officer of its Royal Enfield unit. Dasari will also join the board of Eicher Motors as an executive director with immediate effect, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"In order to propel Royal Enfield as a global motorcycling brand, Vinod Dasari takes over from Siddhartha Lal who will continue as the managing director of Eicher Motors Ltd.

"At Royal Enfield, Siddhartha will continue to support Vinod and the team on product and brand related areas," Eicher Motors said.

Prior to joining Royal Enfield, Dasari was the CEO and managing director of Ashok Leyland, a position he held since 2011. He joined Ashok Leyland as the CEO in 2005.

"Personally for me, working with a consumer brand will be a tremendous learning opportunity, and professionally, I am looking forward to the challenge of creating a global consumer brand from India," Dasari said.

Dasari has also served as the president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) from 2015 to 2017 and as the president of the Automotive Research Association of India from 2013 to 2015.