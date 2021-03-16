English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Vedanta ups open offer price for Indian unit to Rs 235/share

In December, the promoters increased their stake from 50.14 percent to 55.11 percent through block deals totalling Rs 2,959 crore.

PTI
March 16, 2021 / 10:30 PM IST
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal (Image: PTI)

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal (Image: PTI)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources Plc on Tuesday raised the open offer price for buying shares in its flagship Indian firm to Rs 235 per share, nearly 4 percent higher than the current trading price. In January, Vedanta Resources had offered to buy up to 10 percent in Vedanta Ltd at Rs 160 apiece.

It on Tuesday raised the offer price to Rs 235 per share and offer size to 651 million shares representing 17.5 percent stake in Vedanta Ltd, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange. If successful, it will cost Rs 15,298.5 crore.

The price announced is at a nearly 4 percent premium to Tuesday's closing of Rs 226.55 on the BSE. The previous offer price of Rs 160 apiece for 37.17 crore shares was less than Vedanta's trading price.

The open offer starts on March 23 and closes on April 7, it said. In October last year, Vedanta Resources had failed to garner the required number of shares to delist its Indian arm at the offer price of Rs 87.5 apiece.

In December, the promoters increased their stake from 50.14 percent to 55.11 percent through block deals totalling Rs 2,959 crore. "Vedanta Resources Ltd, along with persons acting in concert with it (PACs), had issued a public announcement on January 9, 2021, for a voluntary open offer for the acquisition of up to 37.17 crore equity shares, representing 10 percent of the fully diluted voting shares capital of Vedanta Ltd at a price of Rs 160 per equity share.

Close

Related stories

"The acquirer and PACs have decided to increase the number of equity shares to be acquired in the open offer to up to 61.5 crore shares, representing 17.5 percent of fully diluted voting share capital, and increase the offer price to Rs 235 per share including interest of Rs 1.29 per equity share," it said. At the time of raising its stake in December 2020, Vedanta Resources had said the move was aimed at simplifying the group structure.

"This is in line with our stated strategic priority for simplifying the group structure to align the group's capital and operational structures, streamline the process of servicing the Group's financing obligations and improve a range of important credit metrics," it had said. The simplification process — which has been underway for several years — has involved mergers of group companies and may involve other share acquisitions in accordance with applicable law, the company had said.

During the delisting offer in October, promoters were able to get only 125.47 crore confirmed bids against the required 134.12 crore shares. Vedanta had tied up USD 3.15 billion in loans to finance the buying of shares but returned the money to lenders no sooner had the delisting bid failed.

As of December 31, LIC held 5.58 percent of Vedanta Ltd while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund owned 3.14 percent and 1.28 percent stake, respectively.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Market news #Vedanta #Vedanta Resources
first published: Mar 16, 2021 10:29 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.