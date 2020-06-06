Vande Bharat Mission: Rush for Air India flights, but doubts raised over rates, fuel charges

Twitter users allege Air India charging fuel costs twice, on fares.
Debate erupted on social media platform Twitter on June 6, over allegations that Air India was charging fuel charges twice on fares for flights part of the Vande Bharat Mission.
Twitter users pointed out that the national carrier twice charged for fuel costs. First, as part of the 'fare,' and additionally as fuel surcharge.One Twitter user said:
Why are you overcharging passengers???
There is an additional fuel surcharge when it’s supposed to be included in the base fare. Also, the jet fuel prices are at their lowest today. https://t.co/KbmjsiLzUl— Skipper (@FlyingMariner) June 6, 2020
Joining the debate, Shakti Lumba, an aviation veteran and former Executive Director, Airline Operations (Alliance Air), and Vice President, Ops (IndiGo), wondered why there was no fare cap on international flights run by Air India. "Vande Bharat is a self-created monopoly market after banning international flights," he said.
Some people have raised concern about rates being charged by @airindiain for special Vande Bharat flights.
While rates being charged are not normal commercial rates, they are reasonable when compared to evacuation flights of other countries on same sectors.
Here are the facts. pic.twitter.com/KGuciAKjiD— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 4, 2020
Moneycontrol has written to Air India on the issue, and will update the story once the airline responds.