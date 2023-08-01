Utility vehicle rollouts perk up car sales in July

Industry estimates suggest that close to 3.45 lakh vehicles were sold in the domestic market during July 2023.

Thanks to the new launches in the booming utility vehicle (UV) segment such as Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Hyundai Exter and Honda Elevate, passenger vehicle (PV) sales continue to rise for the seventh consecutive month this year.

Furthermore, a gradual easing of the chip shortage, sustained demand for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), and reduced waiting periods for certain models gave a further fillip to car sales last month. Industry estimates suggest that 3,52,492 units of Passenger Vehicles (PVs) were sold in the domestic market during July 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited's total sales, combining both domestic and export figures, showed an increase, reaching 181,630 units in July 2023, compared to 175,916 units in the same period last year. The company’s total sales in the month include domestic sales of 154,685 units, sales to other OEM of 4,746 units and exports of 22,199 units.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) saw its domestic sales rising by 0.4 percent to 50,701 units in July 2023 vis-à-vis 50,500 units sold in the same month last year. The Indian arm of the South Korean carmaker’s exports stood at 16,000 units in July 2023 in comparison to 13,351 units last year. The company’s total sales for July stood at 66,701.

Commenting on the July 2023 sales numbers, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “Our domestic July sales volume of 50 000 plus units is backed by a strong SUV portfolio, which has been bolstered by the addition of Hyundai Exter. With the semiconductor supply issues more or less behind us, we are all geared up for the upcoming festive season in India starting with Onam in Kerala.”

Tata Motors’ total PV sales, including EVs, rose marginally to 47,689 units from 47,636 units. The company sold 6,329 units of EVs in July, up by 53 percent from 4,151 units in the year-ago period.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) recorded total sales of 36,205 units in the domestic passenger vehicle market last month. The sales figure stood at 28,053 units during the same month, last year. The Mumbai-based utility vehiclemaker claimed it registered its highest-ever SUV sales of 36,205 units in the month of July.

“It has been a record-breaking month for us.," stated Veejay Nakra, President-Automotive Division at M&M. He added, “We continue to receive robust demand for our key brands. We will keep a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select parts to ensure sustained scaleup."

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) revealed that its total dispatches to dealers increased by 11 percent last month to 21,911 units, as compared to 19,693 units in July 2022. Last month, the company's domestic wholesales stood at 20,759 units, while exports accounted for 1,152 units.

"Given the mid-year sales trend and the favourable demand sentiments, coupled with our increase in production by adding a third shift operation, we are confident of recording one of our strongest years in the country. We are also keenly looking forward to a good festive season and gearing up to meet the further surge in demand, " TKM Vice President (Sales and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said in a statement.

MG Motor India has reported retail sales of 5,012 units, which represents 25 percent year-on-year growth in July 2023 as compared to 4,013 units in the same month last year. The British carmaker, in an official statement, revealed that its retail sales were impacted due to “severe weather” and “floods” witnessed in major parts of the country recently.