US Election 2020: Here's what some of India Inc's leaders said after Joe Biden's victory

Many leaders of corporate India reacted positively to the news that Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

"CII looks forward to once again collaborating with President Biden and his incoming Administration," Banerjee said, as quoted by PTI. Banerjee was referring to Biden's time as Vice-President in the Obama administration.

Many top executives of Indian companies shared congratulatory messages through Twitter for Biden and Harris.

"A democratic process voted for a change in a very defining year globally! Congratulations to the American community that ensured that the democratic process was not compromised in a tough external environment," Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Steel, said in a tweet.



Congrats @SenKamalaHarris - you make every woman in the world proud. I’m sure you will show the world how democratic governance works for every citizen. https://t.co/1s1z9IUhju

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said Harris makes "every woman in the world proud". She also tweeted "Jai Joe!" the day after the result was announced.

Referring to Harris, industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted "Time to get the pronunciation of her name right". The Mahindra Group Chairman in a later tweet also shared some leadership lessons from the US Presidential Election.



Lessons of the U.S election:

1) Leadership is about policy AND personality

2) Leaders will be judged by what they SAY not just what they DO

3) Leaders must ultimately represent everyone,not just those who voted for them

Paytm founder Vijay Shekar Sharma shared a humorous tweet, sharing a screenshot of a news website and saying, "When you get an email, sms and push notification of your single recharge——telling you the same thing."

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also congratulated Biden.