UPL Q1 PAT may dip 5.9% YoY to Rs 636.9 cr: KRChoksey

KRChoksey has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Specialty Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects UPL to report net profit at Rs 636.9 crore down 5.9% year-on-year (down 53.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12 percent Y-o-Y (down 39.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 9,536.8 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 42 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,955 crore.

