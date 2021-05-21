Up to 4.71 lakh candidates apply for jobs in 707 vacancies

Source: Reuters

Data sourced from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) SAMPARK indicates a glaring gap between the number of jobseekers and the vacancies. There are presently 4,71,922 jobseekers for 707 vacancies as of May 21.

MSME SAMPARK was launched by President Ram Nath Kovind in June 2018.

The portal provides for jobseekers to share resumes and register themselves for job openings. The recruiters on the other hand can close the talent gap by getting the right candidate.

MSME SAMPARK is a digital platform wherein MSMEs can hire students and trainees from 18 MSME Technology Centres.

According to the portal, the centres provide training to around 1.5 lakh students annually and most of them are being absorbed by industry within the country as well as abroad.

Noting the reasons for the major gap in the trainees trained and the vacancies, Prashant Singh, Vice President and Business Head- Compliance and Payroll Outsourcing, TeamLease Services, said that the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and its resurgence yet again this year, has disturbed the rhythm of recruitment plans.

He also noted that unlike the larger corporations, which have a well- defined recruitment process, small industries and entrepreneurs struggle to get the right talent and skill because of reach, knowledge, and visibility.

Meanwhile, the number of trainees trained under the National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (NI-MSME) has witnessed a 148 percent jump year on year.

In FY20, the number of trainees stood at 3,999 involving 154 training programmes while in FY21, it jumped to 9,935 trainees trained despite a fall in the number of training programmes to 95.