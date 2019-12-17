App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 10:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Unilever shares slide after warning of sales miss

In an unscheduled trading update, Anglo-Dutch Unilever also struck a downbeat tone on its prospects for meeting its mid-term target for sales growth of 3-5 percent next year.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Unilever Plc will miss its underlying sales target this year, the consumer goods giant warned on December 17, sending shares in the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream into their steepest fall in six months.

In an unscheduled trading update, Anglo-Dutch Unilever also struck a downbeat tone on its prospects for meeting its mid-term target for sales growth of 3-5% next year.

"Looking ahead to 2020, growth will be second-half weighted.Â  While we expect improvement in H1 2020 versus this quarter, we expect that first half growth will be below 3%," Chief Executive Alan Jope said in a statement.

Close

"Our full-year underlying sales growth is expected to be in the lower half of the multi-year range," added Jope, who took on the top job earlier this year.

related news

Shares in Unilever were down 5.1% at 1025 GMT, while rival Nestle slipped 1.2%.

Unilever's forecast implies it suffered its lowest fourth-quarter sales growth in more than a decade, RBC analysts said.

Earnings, margins and cash are not expected to be impacted by the slower sales growth, the company said.

Developed economies have been a drag for Unilever for several quarters, where growing numbers of consumers are turning to fresher foods, niche brands or cutting back on spending.

Growth in South Asia - India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal - slowed to 5% this year, Jope said on a media call, marking a "significant deceleration" from last year's 10% rise.

Much of this was caused by a sharp slowdown in consumption in rural India, where growth for the first time is underperforming urban markets, Jope said.

India is Unilever's second-biggest market after the United States, contributing nearly 10% of its group revenue.

"When India takes a slowdown, we definitely feel it ...but this is more turbulent than normal," Jope said, adding that he expects the market to recover in the second half of 2020.

 

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 10:07 pm

tags #Business #Unilever Plc #World News

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.