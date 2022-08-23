English
    Unichem gets USFDA nod for generic medication

    On Tuesday, the pharmaceutical company Unichem Laboratories said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has given the firm the go-ahead to market its medication with a 200 mg dosage.

    PTI
    August 23, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
    Representative image

    Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Carbamazepine Tablets, an anticonvulsant drug, in the American market. The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product in the strength of 200 mg, Unichem Laboratories said in a statement.

    The Mumbai-based drug maker's product is the generic version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp's Tegretol tablets which is indicated for use as an anticonvulsant drug and in the treatment of the pain associated with trigeminal neuralgia. The product will be produced at the company's Goa plant, Unichem stated.

    Shares of the company were trading 4.33 per cent up at Rs 297.25 apiece on the BSE.
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 03:30 pm
