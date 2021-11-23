TVS Eurogrip signs up for some "yellove", as principle sponsor of CSK for next three years

CSK with one of the largest and most active fan followings, emerged as India's first sports unicorn recently (Image credit: Suneesh K)

Even as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is celebrating its victory in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) series, well-known three-wheeler tyre brand TVS Eurogrip has joined hands with the four-time champion as the Principal Sponsor for the next three years (2022-2024).

TVS Eurogrip brand of tyres is manufactured by the Madurai-headquartered TVS Srichakra.

When a giant like the TVS Group aligns with an IPL team, it seems a hat-tip to the latter’s massive fan following among youngsters across genders. If market sources are to be believed, the TVS company (part of a group that has an impeccable brand image of its own) is looking to deepen and solidify its connection with the next generation by backing a highly popular team, which is led by an equally popular skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The tyre brand will now launch a series of initiatives to engage with the cricket team’s fan base, which is the largest and the most active among all IPL teams’ fan groups. “The partnership will give TVS Eurogrip visibility on the front of Chennai Super Kings’ famed yellow jersey,” said a release.

“The jersey branding and sponsorship will increase awareness and recognition for our Eurogrip brand name and visual identity,” said P Madhavan, EVP – sales and marketing, TVS Srichakra. “We look forward to co-creating exciting experiences for trade and our customers with this association. We see great synergies between both the brands and are confident that this partnership will benefit both CSK and TVS Eurogrip,” he added.

CSK sees the partnership as an opportunity to spread “yellove” far and wide. KS Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings Cricket, said that the alliance will help them build on the long-lasting relationship with the fans.

Flagship company

TVS Srichakra Limited is one of the country's leading manufacturers and exporters of two- and three-wheeler tyres. It also makes off-highway tyres. Incorporated in 1982, it is one of the flagship companies of the $8.5-billion TVS Group, which is India’s largest auto-ancillary conglomerate.

TVS Srichakra has manufacturing facilities in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) with a production capacity of over three million tyres a month. The company has a design centre in Milan, Italy, supporting the R&D centre in Madurai, and the tyres are tested in Indian, European and Japanese road conditions. Its products are available in over 85 countries across the world. In India, the company has a significant market share among original equipment manufacturers and in the replacement segment.