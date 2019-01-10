TV display technology at CES 2019: Rollable TVs, 8K screens make a mark

As with every edition of the Consumer Electronics Show, displays just keep getting bigger, brighter, clearer and slimmer, and this year’s show is no exception with major brands like LG, Samsung and TCL all set to impress. Whether its microLED TVs, 8K televisions, curved gaming monitors or UHD displays with 144 Hz refresh rates, CES has something for TV display technology at CES 2019.

Multiple screens, one TV

Samsung has unveiled a 75-inch 4K TV microLED TV, designed to offer seamless integration into a living room and provide a more immersive viewing experience. Unlike previous versions of the microLED TV, this TV will be ‘made up of individual modules of self-emissive micro LEDs, featuring millions of inorganic red, green and blue microscopic LED chips that emit their own light to produce brilliant colours on screen’, as described by Samsung.

Rolling into consumers’ homes

With the 65-inch rollable OLED TV R, LG is targeting audiences who demand large screens and an immersive viewing experience without wanting a screen that will dominate their living space. LG has also showcased innovative displays at CES 2019 including an 88-inch and 65-inch 8K OLED screen, a 27-inch Neo Art concept screen, a 27-inch 4K screen with just 0.11-inch bezels and a 13.3-inch 4K display with a power consumption of 2.8W. The 88-inch OLED screen is also capable of producing 3.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos audio.

Since its inception, TCL has long been considered as one of the best budget-brands in the market. TCL prides itself on being one of the biggest sellers of affordable TVs with exceptional picture quality. However, the company wants to be recognised for being more than a budget-brand, thus the introduction of an 8K Quantum Dot TV at CES this year. Even though there's no word on pricing, considering TCL is a budget TV brand, we could just see the first budgeted version of an 8K TV.

Final Verdict

In conclusion, CES 2019 has seen several TV manufacturers showcase their ultra-clear 8K displays. However, with the super-high pricing and limited access to content, an 8K TV might just be a static investment. Something consumers can look forward to at CES 2019, is a consumer version of LG’s rollable 4K OLED TV. However, Samsung's new microLED 4TV OLED screen is easily the most ground-breaking tech we’ve seen so far. The modular nature of microLED technology makes it relatively simple to customise the screen size. A TV with multiple moving parts might be the best solutions to dead pixels. The thought of being able to change a one or multiple portions of your screen being affected by dead pixels rather than having to replace the entire screen is something consumers will undoubtedly look forward to.