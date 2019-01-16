Here are the best productivity laptops seen at CES 2019

Laptop announcements at CES 2019 came few and far between. With manufacturers dropping updated versions of previous models featuring design and hardware tweaks, the market for laptops is off to an excellent start in 2019.

We’ve already seen our fair share of laptops that have impressed all of us on the gaming front, so let’s look at some of the clear winners on the productivity end:

Dell XPS 13

The updated version of the Dell XPS 13 is as close to perfect as you’ll ever get. The earlier XPS 13 came with one small caveat; the nose-cam located below the display.

Dell has corrected that mistake by moving the webcam back to the top of the screen. Thanks to super-trim bezels and 16:9 aspect ratio, the XPS 13 is more compact as compared to many similar laptops in this range. The hinge on the 2019 XPS 13 has been completely re-engineered, so you can open it with a single finger. In terms of performance, the new XPS 13 boasts decent performance improvement from the previous version.

Asus ZenBook S13

The Asus ZenBook 13 boasts a shocking 97 percent screen-to-body ratio, leaving a bezel just 2.5 mm thick, beating out the Acer Swift that featured a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The ZenBook S13 is a thin and light mobile computing system with premium build quality without compromising keyboard and touchpad ergonomics. Asus also claims the updated ZenBook will offer up to 15 hours of battery life. The ZenBook S13 has few surprises inside, packing Intel’s 8th-gen processors from the latest ‘Whiskey Lake’ line-up and up to 16GB of RAM, giving it an excellent balance between performance and design.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen)

The Lenovo’s 4th Gen X1 Yoga is the first ThinkPad to feature an aluminium chassis, giving it a more premium feel. The new ThinkPad nails all the fundamentals of an excellent 2-in-1 PC. The keyboard offers crucial excellent travel, a nice track pointer, large touchpad and several display options including a 1440p touchscreen with HDR support. The X1 Yoga also boasts an improved speaker, 8th-gen Intel Core processors paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of PCIe solid state storage, making it a pretty versatile travel companion.

Huawei Matebook 13

The Huawei Matebook 13 can compete with Apple’s new 2018 MacBook Air both in terms of performance and design. Huawei’s latest Matebook boasts a 2160 x 1,440 2K resolution narrow-bezel display and a beautiful aluminum alloy and metal unibody finish. The 88 percent screen-to-body ratio on the Matebook also trumps the MacBook Air’s 82 percent. Huawei has also stuffed Intel’s quad-core Whiskey Lake processors in the new Matebook to offer better multitasking performance.

Razer Blade Stealth (2019)

Unlike its predecessors, the 2019 version of the Razer Blade Stealth features Nvidia’s MX150 discrete graphics. Implementing Intel’s latest Whiskey Lake processors, the Stealth offers great single-core and multi-core performance. The Razer Blade Stealth features a beautiful 1080p display with a high-quality matte panel and excellent viewing angles. The new Stealth has also been retrofitted to match the look of the Razer Blade, significantly improving the design of the Stealth.