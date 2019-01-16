Jabra noice-cancelling headphones to D-Link 5G Router: Top gadgets of January 2019

CES 2019 is done and dusted, but the excitement is just beginning as innovative gadgets are all set to hit stores soon.

Here's a list of gadgets that will definitely add the oomph factor to your electronic collection:

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Headphones

The Jabra Elite 85h wireless noise-cancelling headphones are more than capable of holding their own against the likes of Bose and Sony. The Elite 85h packs a ton of neat technology, including eight microphones, noise-cancelling technology that adapts to your environment. The Jabra Elite 85h also features tap-free voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Osbot Tail AI Camera

The Obsbot Tail is a nifty little camera that sports a three-axis gimbal and AI-powered director with an auto-direct feature that tracks your movements. The camera is engineered to continually 'tail you' and keep you in the frame even if you’re moving around. The Obsbot Tail also understands gestures, letting you stop or start shooting with simple hand movements.

Trifo Robot Vacuums

Robot vacuums are all the rage these days with those convenient cleaning marvels showing up in more households than ever. Among all, the Trifo stands out for its efficiency, effectiveness and being pocket friendly than most. This smart robot vacuum uses a sensor to tracks its movements, remembering not to clean the same spot twice.

EyeQue VisionCheck

The EyeOue VisionCheck is a Bluetooth-powered gadget that straps itself to your phone and lets you analyse your eyes' vision. The analysis provides you with an “Eye Glass Number” which can then be used to grab prescription glasses online. Optometrists are likely going to be rubbing their eyes in disbelief after seeing this one.

D-Link 5G NR Router (DWR-2010)

According to D-Link, the 5G NR router will deliver speeds 40x faster speed compared to traditional fixed broadband speed. The home router doesn’t require an RJ45 Ethernet cable or a modem, so all you'll need is a power socket to plug the router in and a 5G SIM to hop on to a 5G network. Users won't need the existing broadband infrastructure or any extra cables to connect to the internet when using the DWR-2010.

Y-Brush

The Y-Brush is designed to trim down your teeth-brushing time to 10 seconds. It is simple to use, all you need to do is add toothpaste, place the Y-Brush in your mouth, turn on the motor and make a chewing motion as the brush vibrates.

JBL Link Drive

Using your phone while driving is highly unadvisable, but some of us lack the strength to resist. The JBL Link Drive plugs into the charging port of your car and connects to the car’s speaker, allowing you to use Google Assistant with your car speaker.

BotBoxer

The BotBoxer utilises rows of sensors to analyse your stance and provides feedback targeted towards aiding you in improving your form. BotBoxers serves as an automated boxing trainer; now there’s something you’d never expect to see in a robot.