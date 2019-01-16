App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jabra noice-cancelling headphones to D-Link 5G Router: Top gadgets of January 2019

These gadgets will definitely add the oomph factor to your electronic collection.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

CES 2019 is done and dusted, but the excitement is just beginning as innovative gadgets are all set to hit stores soon.

Here's a list of gadgets that will definitely add the oomph factor to your electronic collection:

Image result for Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Headphones

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Headphones

related news

The Jabra Elite 85h wireless noise-cancelling headphones are more than capable of holding their own against the likes of Bose and Sony. The Elite 85h packs a ton of neat technology, including eight microphones, noise-cancelling technology that adapts to your environment. The Jabra Elite 85h also features tap-free voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Obsbot Tail AI Camera

Osbot Tail AI Camera

The Obsbot Tail is a nifty little camera that sports a three-axis gimbal and AI-powered director with an auto-direct feature that tracks your movements. The camera is engineered to continually 'tail you' and keep you in the frame even if you’re moving around. The Obsbot Tail also understands gestures, letting you stop or start shooting with simple hand movements.

Image result for Trifo Robot Vacuums

Trifo Robot Vacuums

Robot vacuums are all the rage these days with those convenient cleaning marvels showing up in more households than ever. Among all, the Trifo stands out for its efficiency, effectiveness and being pocket friendly than most. This smart robot vacuum uses a sensor to tracks its movements, remembering not to clean the same spot twice.Image result for EyeQue VisionCheck

EyeQue VisionCheck

The EyeOue VisionCheck is a Bluetooth-powered gadget that straps itself to your phone and lets you analyse your eyes' vision. The analysis provides you with an “Eye Glass Number” which can then be used to grab prescription glasses online. Optometrists are likely going to be rubbing their eyes in disbelief after seeing this one.Image result for D-Link 5G NR Router

D-Link 5G NR Router (DWR-2010)

According to D-Link, the 5G NR router will deliver speeds 40x faster speed compared to traditional fixed broadband speed. The home router doesn’t require an RJ45 Ethernet cable or a modem, so all you'll need is a power socket to plug the router in and a 5G SIM to hop on to a 5G network. Users won't need the existing broadband infrastructure or any extra cables to connect to the internet when using the DWR-2010.

howtouseYB.png

Y-Brush

The Y-Brush is designed to trim down your teeth-brushing time to 10 seconds. It is simple to use, all you need to do is add toothpaste, place the Y-Brush in your mouth, turn on the motor and make a chewing motion as the brush vibrates.

Image result for JBL Link Drive

JBL Link Drive

Using your phone while driving is highly unadvisable, but some of us lack the strength to resist. The JBL Link Drive plugs into the charging port of your car and connects to the car’s speaker, allowing you to use Google Assistant with your car speaker.

Image result for Botboxer

BotBoxer

The BotBoxer utilises rows of sensors to analyse your stance and provides feedback targeted towards aiding you in improving your form. BotBoxers serves as an automated boxing trainer; now there’s something you’d never expect to see in a robot.

 
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #5G #CES 2019 #gadgets #smart technology #Technology #trends #Wireless Headphone

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.