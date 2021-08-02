Tribals in Odisha escape to the forest to avoid Covid-19 vaccine

Most villagers in Orda are against getting vaccinated for Covid. (Picture: Manish Kumar)

Orda is unplottable on a digital device—neither Google Maps nor any other search engine will tell you exactly where this tribal village is. In July, when a health department team arrived in Orda, which is part of the Gobara panchayat in Cuttack district, to inoculate the villagers against coronavirus, many of them fled to the nearby forest.

Most members of the local community are opposed to the mass vaccination drive. They are apprehensive about the government's intervention in an otherwise healthy community.

“We have seen in the past that several healthy people when given injections became sick and some have even died. We do not have any faith in injections when most of us are quite healthy and without any disease,” said Kundia Hembram, a resident of Orda.

Recently, a man from the village took some injection and died, Singha Sundi, another villager, told 101Reporters. “We do not want to invite trouble by taking the injection,” Sundi said.

Talking and spending time with villagers revealed that their limited exposure to the world outside their hamlet has contributed to fear and lack of trust among the locals.

The village, which doesn’t have a proper road, is cut off during monsoons, making travel difficult even on a two-wheeler. The nearest health centre, Gurudijhatia Primary Health Centre, is around 12 km away from the village.

An uphill task

Like Orda, there are several tribal-dominated areas in Odisha facing similar challenges. Here rumours about COVID-19 and its vaccine spread fast.

Pangapada in Tumudibandh block of Kandhamal district is another such remote tribal village, where the mobile network is non-existent and the lack of metalled road compounds the problem.

Surath Patmajhi, a youth from the Dongria Kondh tribe in the village, got the vaccine after being persuaded by some voluntary organisations but most of the village has stayed away.

“There are around 30 households in my village but till now, not more than 10 persons have taken the vaccine,” Patmajhi said.

Orda homes are made of mud and farming is the primary occupation. (Picture: Manish Kumar)

He attributed it to several rumours floating around in the village, which is worrying as Dongria Kondh is among the 13 Primarily Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

“They believe that these injections could make them sick. These could be a birth-control measure and may make them infertile, while some also think that this could be a means to eradicate tribal communities,” Patmajhi said.

The government, he said, had failed to create awareness about the vaccine among the local community.

Some voluntary organisations are trying to bridge the communication gap. The remote location of these villages, lack of connectivity and roads poses a huge challenge, preventing media and government outreach programmes from helping these villages, they said.

Odisha has 6,099 villages, the highest in the country, with no mobile connectivity, which accounts for around 24 percent of the unserved villages in India, the ministry of communication said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha during the recent budget session.

“In tribal areas, the local community is more likely to believe their local leaders than outsiders. There is a huge digital divide. Unlike urban areas or well-connected villages, these villagers are not exposed to the best practices. However, they continue to be under threat as many of them come to weekly haats or markets but many do not follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Ruchika Kashyap, Executive Trustee of Atmashakti Trust.

Atmashakti Trust is working in Odisha’s tribal areas of Rayagada and Malkangiri to create awareness among the local communities.

The condition of women and differently-abled people was more worrying as they didn’t have a voice in the decision-making process of the village, Kashyap said.

The condition of women is more vulnerable as they do not have a say in the decision-making process. (Picture: Manish Kumar)

Ineffectual planning

Y Giri Rao, a tribal livelihood expert from Vasundhara, Bhubaneswar, said the way the vaccination drive was initially undertaken, it rendered the whole exercise futile.

“The tribal communities in the state are very simple and isolated and not exposed to the ideas and experiments on the Covid front. They hardly see people with PPE kits, masks, gloves and other protective gear except in hospitals. The visits of health teams wearing such attire, without taking the local people in confidence first, led to opposition and reluctance among the community and affected the vaccination drive,” he told 101Reporters.

Vaccination in tribal areas across the state faced several operational hiccups due to vaccine shortage as well as indiscriminate and abrupt closure of drives in several districts.

Tribal areas remained the worst-affected as the closures were compounded by vaccine hesitancy and opposition from the community. Lack of literacy made it harder for them to register in the fast-dwindling slots online.

In several tribal villages, members of the household often visit forests to collect minor produce or for farming, and unscheduled visits by health teams in such areas failed to evoke a good response, experts said.

Some suggested creative means of communication like skits and folk arts to win the trust of the communities to spread the message.

A Covid awareness message is painted on a wall in Dengajhari village of Nayagarh district. (Picture: Manish Kumar)

Gautam Mohanty, Programme Officer at Odisha Tribal Empowerment and Livelihood Programme (OTELP), which was the nodal agency responsible for vaccinating PVTGs, said that at least 20,346 members of the PVTGs above the age of 45 years have been vaccinated till now and a total of 2,342 persons in the 18-44 age group have also been jabbed.

Mohanty said though OTELP and the health department faced several challenges, they worked on special plans to counter them.

The situation was challenging initially, as many people fled to forest areas to avoid vaccination but that had now changed. “We started taking the local leaders and volunteers from such areas into confidence and used them to create awareness in their own language and local beliefs,” Mohanty said.

Door-to-door awareness campaigns in villages with microphones, incentives to visit quarantine centres, special covid-kits for the villagers, etc helped them to garner support and the situation was likely to improve soon, he said.