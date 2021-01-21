Travel, tennis and standup comedy — things on Bhavin Turakhia’s wishlist when world returns to normal

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before COVID-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

Bhavin Turakhia is one half of the Brothers Turakhia, whose precocious IT skills turned them from middle-class Mumbai boys into billionaires. Bhavin is now the CEO of Flock, a suite of productivity apps, and Zeta, a digital payments platform.

A frequent traveller and experience-gatherer otherwise, Bhavin’s movements have been curtailed due to the pandemic. The 41-year-old speaks about the things he would do if and when the world breaks free again.

If COVID went away or became easily manageable, which city would you like to travel to first and why?

Whenever I travel for a work trip to a new city, I enjoy taking hiking trips and being a part of other adventures. In 2018, I went for the Fira-Oia hike in Santorini and the Mount Lycabettus walk in Athens, Greece. In 2019, I visited the Catacombs of Paris.

For 2020, I had Jordan (Petra) and Iceland on my bucket list, but due to the pandemic, I was not able to tick it off. I am looking forward to going there this year.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

I have three chefs, who know these routines and my preferences, and they are definitely better than any of the restaurants I have been to.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to and why?

Not a stranger, but I would want to invite friends over for a board game night or a themed discussion.

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

A standup comedy show. That’ll be a good de-stress performance to see, after so many months of binge-watching things on OTT platforms.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

As soon as COVID ends, I want to go back to participating in escape room games. I love puzzle solving activities. I have done tons of these before, getting locked in a room for 60 minutes with friends and trying to get your way out.

What new skill would you like to learn?

Squash and tennis for sure. I have friends who play these sports very regularly, and I would love to join them.

The first song that comes to mind when you think of a COVID-free world.

‘It’s My Life’ by Bon Jovi. It just brings about an energetic vibe and makes me feel like I am free to do whatever I wish.

What bad habit will you work on eliminating in a world that is open again?

Multi-tasking. It has been an ongoing journey over the last several years to discipline myself to focus on one thing at a time.

What will you do with your masks?

I already make sure to dispose of them in a bio-degradable way. Desperately waiting for the day when none of us would be wearing masks anymore.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

My lifetime motto is to make an impact proportionate to my potential.