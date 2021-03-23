English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

TRAI urges banks, telemarketers to comply with regulations to check unsolicited SMS

The regulatory provisions not only help in preventing spam but also help in preventing fraudulent messages purporting to originate from banks, financial institutions, or other trusted sources.

Shreeja Singh
March 23, 2021 / 09:45 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday called on the major banks and big telemarketing firms for their failure to comply with the with the new SMS regulation norms which check spam and filter unsolicited messages despite, multiple reminders.

"Unfortunately, despite repeated communication, all major banks and big telemarketers sending SMS have failed to fulfill regulatory requirements. All are being notified individually also," TRAI said in a statement.

TRAI has been, through, Telecom Service Providers (TSP), communicating with the principal entities to fulfill the regulatory requirements, it added.

The new regulations, or the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), were introduced in July 2018 to  to curb the menace of  unsolicited commercial messages. The regulations entirely came into force February 28,2019.

"Major reasons observed for not meeting the regulatory compliance are content template not registered, content Id missing, mismatch in template registered and message sent etc.," TRAI said.

Close

Related stories

The regulatory provisions not only help in preventing spam but also help in preventing fraudulent messages purporting to originate from banks, financial institutions, or other trusted sources. It also helps the principal entities to enhance it reach by registering the consent of the customers, the regulatory body added.

"TRAI, hereby, once again requests all the entities who are using the telecom resources to send bulk messages to the consumers, to fulfill the regulatory requirements immediately so that there would not be any disruption in the communication to the customers," the statement said.

 
Shreeja Singh
TAGS: #SMS regulation #TCCCPR #TRAI #Unwanted SMSs
first published: Mar 23, 2021 09:45 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.