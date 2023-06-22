Traders strike begins in North-Central Karnataka against power hike; Bengaluru unaffected

Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) based in Hubballi called a protest against the increase in electricity charges

A one-day strike called by the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) based in Hubballi to protest against the increase in electricity charges by the Electricity Supply Corporation (Escoms) commenced in North-Central Karnataka region on June 22.

However, the strike has not had a significant impact so far in the state. Sandeep Bidasaria, the vice president of the KCCI, claimed that they have received a good response.

"Traders and industries in all districts except Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru and Udupi are participating in the strike, which began at 10am and will end at 6 pm." Bidasaria said that more than 30,000-40,000 traders are participating in the bandh, and other trade unions have expressed solidarity with the cause.

The association alleged that power bills have increased by 30%-70% compared to the previous month. KCCI said traders and industries in places like Gadag, Bijapur, Ranebennur, Raichur, Talikoti, Vijaynagar, Mysuru, Davangere, Koppal, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Sirsi, Karwar, Bidar, Shivamogga, Kolar, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Kalyana Karnataka, Haveri, Hassan, Bellary, and others have agreed to join the agitation. Communist Party of India (Marxist) has also extended its support to the bandh.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has urged all affiliated bodies not to protest or call for a strike after holding talks with the state government. The Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) and the Peenya Industries Association are also not supporting the strike.

"In the past eight days, we have made efforts to convey the severity of the impact caused by the increase in electricity charges. However, neither the officials nor the government representatives have provided any solutions," said Sandeep Bidasaria, the vice president of the KCCI, and Praveen S Agadi, the honorary secretary, in a letter addressed to its members.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had said he would soon hold a meeting with industrialists to discuss the issue over the power hike.