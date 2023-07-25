Torrent Power launches EV charging stations

Torrent Power on Monday announced its foray into the electric mobility infrastructure sector, unveiling its four EV charging stations in Ahmedabad.

The initial set of 4 EV charging stations has been set up in Ahmedabad and 2 more are likely to be launched in Surat soon. The company has collaborated with SIEMENS for developing the EV charging network.

Torrent Power, with a turnover of Rs 25,694 crore, is the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group with group revenues of Rs 37,500 crore.