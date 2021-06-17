TikTok owner ByteDance's 2020 revenue soars, net loss at $45 billion

Image: Reuters

TikTok owner ByteDance's total revenue more than doubled last year to $34.3 billion but its net loss widened to $45 billion, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

The widening of the loss was partly attributable to accounting norms for share-based compensation of employees, a person familiar with the matter said.

ByteDance posted an operating loss of $2 billion and a gross profit of $19 billion, representing a 93 percent growth year over year, the company told employees in a staff meeting, upon which the memo was based.

Beijing-based ByteDance declined to comment on its financials.

It had 1.9 billion global monthly users in December 2020 for all its apps including TikTok, its Chinese version Douyin and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao.