Thermax Q4 PAT seen up 69% YoY to Rs 65.9 cr: YES Securities

Thermax Q3 | Consolidated net profit down 2 percent at Rs 83.3 crore versus Rs 85 crore and revenue unchanged at Rs 1,410.6 crore, YoY.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Defense sector. The brokerage house expects Thermax to report net profit at Rs 65.9 crore up 69% year-on-year (down 40.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,387.7 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 222.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 342.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 97.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More