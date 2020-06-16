App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The career path of Indian AI talent in charts

Among the world's top AI researchers, 12 percent have undergraduate degrees from India, the second-biggest group from a country after the US' 35 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Who are the people driving the cutting edge of artificial intelligence, or AI as it is known? Where do the best of the best AI researchers come from and work?

Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS), considered the top AI conference, offers some answers. Its December 2019 meeting saw a record 15,920 researchers submit 6,614 papers, with a paper acceptance rate of 21.6 percent, making it one of the largest, most popular, and most selective AI conferences on record.

Two things stand out from the reading of data collated from accepted papers. First, among the top-flight (0.5 percent) of AI researchers, 12 percent have undergraduate degrees from India, the second-biggest group from a country after the US' 35 percent.

Close

Second, half of the world's top AI talents are immigrants, working away from their home countries.

related news

Here is are some of the key takeaways:

Among the top 0.5 percent AI researchers,  12 percent got their undergraduate degree from India, the United States contributed the highest 35 percent. China comes a close third with 10 percent.

India ahead new then China 16062020

Where do top-tier AI researchers come from?
Globally, China, the US, Europe and India contribute 75 percent to top-tier AI researchers. Among these, China is the largest source with 29 percent and India contributes 8 percent to all AI researcher talent pool.

AI researcher come from

Where do top-tier AI researchers work today?
The United States is leagues ahead of other countries, with nearly 60 percent of top-tier researchers working for American universities or companies. As many as 11 percents of Indian AI researchers work in the United States. Immigrants are fuelling the AI boom. More than half (53 percent) of all the top-tier researchers are immigrants or foreign nationals working in a different country from where they received their undergraduate degrees.

11% Indian works in US

What path did Indian AI researchers take to get to the US?
As many as 70.37 percent of researchers, who got their undergraduate degrees from India, went to the US for graduate school. The US lead is built on attracting international talent. More than two-thirds of the top AI researchers working in the US received undergraduate degrees in other countries. As many as 50 percent of Indian undergrads went to the US for grad school and work.
career path 16062020

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 05:46 pm

tags #Artificial Intellegence #Moneycontrol Datawatch

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 cure? Low-cost steroid dexamethasone emerges as life-saving drug

COVID-19 cure? Low-cost steroid dexamethasone emerges as life-saving drug

Coronavirus impact: WFH, sealing of borders making people rent homes in peripheral areas

Coronavirus impact: WFH, sealing of borders making people rent homes in peripheral areas

Maha Vir Chakra awardee and 1971 war hero, Lt Gen Raj Mohan Vohra dies of COVID-19

Maha Vir Chakra awardee and 1971 war hero, Lt Gen Raj Mohan Vohra dies of COVID-19

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.