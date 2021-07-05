business Ujjivan SFB: Has COVID second wave dealt a body blow? The second wave of COVID wave has forced a long period of lockdowns across states in India. Due to this, most borrowers are incapable of repaying the loan thus taking a toll on Ujjivan SFB’s asset quality. But can the investors still look for the stock? Is it still safe for risk-takers? Watch this edition of Ideas For Profit to find out