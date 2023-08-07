Tech goods import curbs, PLI to aid domestic electronic manufacturers’ growth: Goldman Sachs

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification issued last week, had imposed restrictions on import of laptops, palmtops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers and servers in bulk except for the purpose of research, repair or re-export.

The Union government’s recent decision to restrict tech goods imports is expected to benefit the Indian electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, Goldman Sachs Equity Research said in a recent research note.

The foreign brokerage noted that the curbs along with the ongoing government push for encouraging local manufacturing of electronics could encourage import substitution in the domestic markets. The government, however, has deferred the import license requirement till October 31, 2023.

“As India moves away from import of electronics to domestic manufacturing, we anticipate a paradigm shift in the growth of its home-grown EMS companies,” the research firm said.

Current balance of trade

According to the recent estimates disclosed by the Ministry of Commerce, India’s electronic goods imports stood at $19,756.10 million in Q1FY24, a 6.25 percent increase from imports worth $18,593.86 million reported in Q1FY23.

Meanwhile, electronic goods exported from India rose to $6960.48 million in Q1FY24 from $4,733.57 million in Q1FY23.

The balance of trade in the context of electronic goods in specific stood at $12,795.62 million as compared to $13,860.29 million in the previous quarter.

Although the balance of trade as a whole and in terms of electronic goods appears to have come down in Q1FY24, it still continues to be high. In simpler terms, the value of electronic goods imported by India is almost three times the value of the same it exports to other countries.

Potential beneficiaries

In the first quarter results of electronic goods makers announced so far, while the B2C segment underperformed, management commentaries from Havells and Blue Star noted that strong demand from the B2B segment had kept their order books strong.

Analysts expect companies like Dixon Technologies and Amber, which manufacture contract goods for prominent brands solely on a B2B model, to benefit from the government policies in the long run.

Goldman Sachs particularly expects the recent curbs on tech goods imports and PLI (performance-linked incentive) scheme to play in favour of companies like Dixon. “Brands (especially those which don’t have a manufacturing presence in India) may import semi-knocked down (SKD) units/components and outsource the assembly of these devices to EMS companies as has been happening for other electronics like mobiles and other small electronics,” the research firm said.

Dixon, currently the largest electronic contract goods manufacturer in India, already produces a small amount of tech goods. In its recent quarterly results, the company reported a 38 percent revenue growth in its ‘mobile and EMS’ segment. The company has shown interest in the Union government’s PLI 2.0 scheme chalked out to encourage IT hardware manufacturing in India, the note added.

According to a recent Business Standard report based on a source, which Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify, nearly 44 tech goods manufacturers have already applied for the scheme worth Rs 17,000 crore.

The research firm is also positive on Amber, the largest domestic contract manufacturer of RACs (room air-conditioners), given the lower penetration of ACs in Indian households. “We see Amber as a primary beneficiary of the RAC story in India. The intrinsic valuation based on DCF (discounted cash flow) is attractive,” the brokerage note said.

Ratings

Goldman Sachs expects Dixon’s FY25E EBITDA to be Rs 1,030 crore. Considering that the company’s stock is trading 3X higher than global peers, the research firm has rated it ‘neutral.’

“At this stage, we do not bake in any impact from the reported restriction and opportunity for Dixon in our estimates pending further details,” the note said. The research firm has set a target price of Rs 3,550 per share.

Goldman Sachs has rated Amber’s stock as ‘buy’ expecting the working capital to improve, supported by strong cash flows and increasing scope of penetration in the sector. The target price set by the brokerage factoring in an upside potential is Rs 2,600 per share.

