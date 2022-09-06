English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    TCS and Wipro closely monitor situation amid Bengaluru rains, caution employees

    Wipro is invoking plans to continue business while TCS has internally cautioned delivery teams to ensure safety.

    Debangana Ghosh
    September 06, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST
    A glimpse of the waterlogging in Bengaluru due to heavy rain (Image: @monikamanchanda/Twitter)

    A glimpse of the waterlogging in Bengaluru due to heavy rain (Image: @monikamanchanda/Twitter)

    Top Indian information technology (IT) services companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro said that they are constantly monitoring the situation to enable business continuity and safety of employees as heavy rains and water logging continue to disrupt life in Bengaluru.

    Wipro is invoking plans to continue business while TCS has internally cautioned delivery teams to ensure safety.

    A Wipro spokesperson said, “Due to heavy rainfall in Bangalore, Wipro has advised its employees to work from home today. Business Continuity Plans have been invoked and there has been no disruption to business. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

    “All our associates at Bengaluru are safe. We are closely monitoring the situation and our delivery teams have been advised to exercise due caution,” a TCS spokesperson said.

    Email and queries sent to Infosys and Accenture didn’t elicit a response at the time of publishing.

    Close

    Related stories

    Meanwhile, start-up founders who are active on social media shared their troubles. Unacademy’s co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal had to call a tractor to evacuate family members and pet dogs out of the society. UpGrad CEO Arjun Mohan too had to take a tractor to work on Monday.

    Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to the media on September 6 blamed the previous Congress government for the unprecedented debacle and wrong planning of lakes and tanks.

    "Now, I have taken it up as a challenge. I have given Rs 1,500 crore for the development of stormwater drains. I have yesterday released Rs 300 crore to remove all encroachments and do a pucca structure along the storm water drains and for the infrastructure, so that there are no impediments and bottleneck in the flow of water," Bommai announced.
    Debangana Ghosh
    Tags: #Arjun Mohan #Basavaraj Bommai #Bengaluru rains #Gaurav Munjal #IT Sector #TCS #Unacademy #UpGrad #Wipro
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 06:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.