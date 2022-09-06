TCS and Wipro closely monitor situation amid Bengaluru rains, caution employees

A glimpse of the waterlogging in Bengaluru due to heavy rain (Image: @monikamanchanda/Twitter)

Top Indian information technology (IT) services companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro said that they are constantly monitoring the situation to enable business continuity and safety of employees as heavy rains and water logging continue to disrupt life in Bengaluru.

Wipro is invoking plans to continue business while TCS has internally cautioned delivery teams to ensure safety.

A Wipro spokesperson said, “Due to heavy rainfall in Bangalore, Wipro has advised its employees to work from home today. Business Continuity Plans have been invoked and there has been no disruption to business. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

“All our associates at Bengaluru are safe. We are closely monitoring the situation and our delivery teams have been advised to exercise due caution,” a TCS spokesperson said.

Email and queries sent to Infosys and Accenture didn’t elicit a response at the time of publishing.

Meanwhile, start-up founders who are active on social media shared their troubles. Unacademy’s co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal had to call a tractor to evacuate family members and pet dogs out of the society. UpGrad CEO Arjun Mohan too had to take a tractor to work on Monday.

Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to the media on September 6 blamed the previous Congress government for the unprecedented debacle and wrong planning of lakes and tanks.

"Now, I have taken it up as a challenge. I have given Rs 1,500 crore for the development of stormwater drains. I have yesterday released Rs 300 crore to remove all encroachments and do a pucca structure along the storm water drains and for the infrastructure, so that there are no impediments and bottleneck in the flow of water," Bommai announced.