Tata Teleservices chief N Srinath likely to head Tata Trusts: Report

Srinath Narasimhan, the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Teleservices, is likely to succeed R Venkataramanan at Tata Trusts, reports The Times of India.

Srinath is expected to be appointed to his new role in early 2020, the paper quoted sources as saying. Unlike Venkataramanan, who held the post of Managing Trustee, Srinath would be offered CEO's position, they added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Creation of the new post is significant as Venkataramanan stepped down as Trustee from India's largest public charitable organisation in March after trouble with the Income Tax Department over his high compensation.

The 57-year-old Srinath was narrowed down as the top choice by a three-member committee, headed by Ratan Tata, formed by the foundation to select Venkataraman's replacement, sources added.

As per I-T authorities, the steep salary, running into crores, was not in line with Tata Trusts’ deed. The deed of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (one among the wider organisation) specifies that a trustee is paid Rs 1,000.

A spokesperson from Tata Trust declined to comment.