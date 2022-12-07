Tata Sons' N Chandrasekaran appointed Chair of B20 India

N Chandrasekaran (File image: PTI)

The government has appointed Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as the Chair of B20 India, industry body CII said on Wednesday.

He will lead the business agenda during India's G-20 presidency.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has been appointed as the B20 India Secretariat by the Indian government to lead the B20 India process.

CII assumed charge of B20 India Secretariat on 1 December 2022, as India's term as G-20 President commenced.

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G-20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

Established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent engagement groups in G-20, with companies and business organisations as participants.

The B20 leads the process of galvanizing global business leaders for their views on issues of global economic and trade governance and speaks in a single voice for the entire G-20 business community.

Chandrasekaran stated, "As India commences its leadership of B20 amid multiple global developments and transformations, the participation of businesses in global economic decision-making has never been more critical.

"We believe that a renewed strategy for businesses to strengthen global collaborations will foster economic stability, progress and growth that is inclusive and sustainable," he added.

Chandrasekaran said B20 India will take forward the global B20 agenda for equitable development and highlight solutions to G-20 for meeting the challenges of the future.

Sanjiv Bajaj, President, CII, and Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Limited, said, "B20 has been instrumental in shaping economic policy statements by the G-20 grouping over the years. As India takes over the G-20 Presidency, Indian industry's proactive participation through the B20 India platform will contribute to the G-20 dialogue and help develop a conducive environment for businesses to drive growth.

B20 India has identified priorities for deliberations under the theme "R.A.I.S.E Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, and Equitable Businesses." About 100 business policy initiatives will be organised by CII under the B20 calendar across the country during the presidency year.