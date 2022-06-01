English
    Tata Motors sales surge nearly three folds to 76,210 units in May

    The company's domestic sales increased three folds to 74,755 units from 24,552 units in May 2021, Tata Motors said in a statement.

    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
    Tata Motors | Representative image

    Tata Motors | Representative image

     
     
    Tata Motors on Wednesday said its total sales jumped nearly three folds in May to 76,210 units compared to 26,661 units in COVID-hit May 2021.

    The company's domestic sales increased three folds to 74,755 units from 24,552 units in May 2021, Tata Motors said in a statement.

    Total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers more than doubled to 43,341 units as against 15,181 units in the year-ago month.

    Similarly, domestic commercial vehicle sales surged to 31,414 units last month against 9,371 units in the same period last year.

    This is the company's highest-ever monthly sales since inception – PV and EV domestic combined - led by robust dispatch of Nexon, Harrier, and Safari.

    The auto major also reported the highest ever dispatches of electric vehicles last month at 3,454 units, up from 476 units in the same period last year.
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 02:28 pm
