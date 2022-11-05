Tata Motors to hike prices of passenger vehicles, starting Monday

live bse live

Home grown automaker Tata Motors on November 5 announced a marginal price hike across its passenger vehicles (PVs).

"Effective November 7, 2022, the weighted average increase will be 0.9%, depending on the variant and model," the company said in a statement.

The automaker said that it has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike.

In July, the carmaker announced a marginal price hike of 0.55% on its PV range.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles including Tiago, Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari across the country.

Tata Motors on November 1 reported a 15.49 percent rise in total sales at 78,335 units in October 2022. The company had sold a total of 67,829 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were at 76,537 units as against 65,151 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 17 percent, it added.

PV sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market, were at 45,423 units as compared to 34,155 units in the same month last year, up 33 percent.

Exports of PVs were down 10 percent at 206 units from 230 units in October 2021.