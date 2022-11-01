English
    Tata Motors' total sales up 15.5% to 78,335 units in October

    The company had sold a total of 67,829 units in the same month last year

    PTI
    November 01, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST
    Tata Motors

    Tata Motors

    Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 15.49 per cent rise in total sales at 78,335 units in October 2022.

    The company had sold a total of 67,829 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

    Total domestic sales were at 76,537 units as against 65,151 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 17 per cent, it added.

    Passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market were at 45,423 units as compared to 34,155 units in the same month last year, up 33 per cent.

    Exports of PVs were down 10 per cent at 206 units from 230 units in October 2021.

    Electric vehicle sales, including international business, were at 4,277 units as against 1,660 units in the same month a year ago, the company said.

    Sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market were only marginally higher at 31,320 units as compared to 31,226 units in the year-ago month, while exports were down 35 per cent at 1,592 units as against 2,448 per cent in October 2021.
