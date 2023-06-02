English
    Tata Group to set up Rs 13,000 crore lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit in Gujarat

    The initial manufacturing capacity of the plant would be 20 gigawatts hours

    Moneycontrol News
    June 02, 2023 / 07:43 PM IST
    The manufacturing facility is anticipated to help India transition to an electric transportation system and to meet the country's rising demand for lithium-ion batteries.

    Tata Group has committed an investment of Rs 13,000 crore to set up a lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit in Gujarat, CNBC-TV18 reported on May 2.

    The initial manufacturing capacity of the plant would be 20 gigawatts hours, the channel said.

    A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of Gujarat and Agartas Energy Storage Solution, the Tata Group subsidiary, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

    The manufacturing facility is anticipated to meet the country's rising demand for lithium-ion batteries. The announcement comes as the government is making a significant push for electric mobility in the country.

    first published: Jun 2, 2023 07:43 pm