Tata Group to set up Rs 13,000 crore lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit in Gujarat

The manufacturing facility is anticipated to help India transition to an electric transportation system and to meet the country's rising demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Tata Group has committed an investment of Rs 13,000 crore to set up a lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit in Gujarat, CNBC-TV18 reported on May 2.

The initial manufacturing capacity of the plant would be 20 gigawatts hours, the channel said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of Gujarat and Agartas Energy Storage Solution, the Tata Group subsidiary, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

