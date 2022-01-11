Tata Group to replace Vivo as IPL 2022 title sponsor

Tata Group will replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the Indian Premier League's title sponsor from this year, the event's governing council decided in a meeting on January 11.

"Yes, Tata group is coming in as IPL title sponsor," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development to PTI.

Vivo had a deal worth Rs 2200 crore for title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022, but after the Galwan Valley military confrontation between the Indian and Chinese armies in 2020, the brand replaced it with Dream11.

Nevertheless, Vivo returned as title sponsor in 2021, despite speculation that they were seeking to transfer the rights to a suitable bidder, and the BCCI approved the move.

The 2022 mega auction for IPL is set to take place in Bengaluru in the second week of February.