MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Group to replace Vivo as IPL 2022 title sponsor

Vivo returned as title sponsor in 2021, despite speculation that they were seeking to transfer the rights to a suitable bidder, and the BCCI approved the move.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST

Tata Group will replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the Indian Premier League's title sponsor from this year, the event's governing council decided in a meeting on January 11.

"Yes, Tata group is coming in as IPL title sponsor," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development to PTI. "Yes, Tata group is coming in as IPL title sponsor," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development to PTI.

Vivo had a deal worth Rs 2200 crore for title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022, but after the Galwan Valley military confrontation between the Indian and Chinese armies in 2020, the brand replaced it with Dream11.

Nevertheless, Vivo returned as title sponsor in 2021, despite speculation that they were seeking to transfer the rights to a suitable bidder, and the BCCI approved the move. 

The 2022 mega auction for IPL is set to take place in Bengaluru in the second week of February.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPL #Tata Group #title sponsor #Vivo
first published: Jan 11, 2022 02:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.