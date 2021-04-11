Tata Consumer Products Q4 PAT to Rs. 167.6 cr: KRChoksey

Tata Consumer Products

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KRChoksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Consumer Products to report net profit at Rs. 167.6 crore (up 23.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 17.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,533.7 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 321.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More