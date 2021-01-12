MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Chemicals in advanced talks to acquire Archean Group's industrial salt unit

Archean Group's industrial salt unit has a capacity of 3 million metric tons. The firm is into the business spanning from industrial salt, fertilisers to mining.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST
Tata Chemicals plant. (PC-Tata Chemicals)

Tata Chemicals plant. (PC-Tata Chemicals)

Tata Chemicals, according to reports, is mulling to acquire the Archean Group's industrial salt unit, which may value the business at Rs 4.1 billion ($61 miliion), and is in advance talks with the firm.

Reports state that Tata Chemicals' board is all set to discuss the potential proposal by January-end. Currently, the negotiations between the two firms are going on, reported Business Standard.

MoneyControl could not independently verify the report.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 1.12% stake in Tata Communications in Q3FY21

The Chennai-based debt-laden firm -- Archean -- has been trying hard for the last couple of years to service its debt obligation. Its website says that the firm is into the business spanning from industrial salt, fertilisers to mining.

Close

Related stories

Earlier in 2018, Bain Capital and Piramal Enterprises Ltd. formed a joint venture by name India Resurgence Fund and had invested $156 million in Archean’s marine chemical business.

Meanwhile, in October 2019, credit rating agency ICRA upgraded Archean’s rating by citing its operational improvements following the investment, however, pointed the firm's capital structure remains highly leveraged.

Archean Group's industrial salt unit has a capacity of 3 million metric tons. The unit also manufactures products that range from detergents, textile dyes to plastics and glass.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Archean Group #Business #Industrial Salt #joint venture #Tata Chemicals
first published: Jan 12, 2021 06:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.