MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 1.12% stake in Tata Communications in Q3FY21

Data available with BSE showed Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 32,00,687 shares or a 1.12 percent stake in Tata Communications at the end of Q3FY21.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters

Representative image: Reuters

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought shares of Tata Communications in the December quarter of FY21, data available with BSE showed.

Data available with BSE showed Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 32,00,687 shares or a 1.12 percent stake in Tata Communications at the end of Q3FY21.

It is difficult to say if this was the first time when Jhunjhunwala's wife bought a stake in the company or if she held any shares of Tata Communications earlier also as companies are not required to publish names of shareholders if their individual holdings are below 1 percent.

Additionally, mutual funds (MFs) raised their stake in the company to 11,76,747 shares (0.41 percent) during the December quarter from 10,97,017 shares (0.38 percent) in the September quarter.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised their stake to 5,02,95,885 shares (17.65 percent) in the December quarter from 5,00,53,794 shares (17.56 percent) in the September quarter.

Close

Overall, public investors held a 25.01 percent stake in the company by the end of Q3FY21.

In the calendar year 2020, shares of Tata Communications surged 178 percent from Rs to Rs 1,100.20 on December 31, 2020, from Rs 396.15 on December 31, 2019.

The stock traded 2.03 percent down at Rs 1,041 on BSE at 1350 hours on January 12.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #Tata Communications
first published: Jan 12, 2021 02:23 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.