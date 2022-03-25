English
    Swiggy Instamart now official partner for TATA IPL 2022

    Swiggy Instamart confirmed the development, tweeting: "See y'all at the pitch soon to catch some instant deliveries @IPL"

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
    Swiggy Instamart is now the official partner for the 2022 TATA Indian Premier League (IPL), the company said.

    The development was revealed by Swiggy Instamart in a post on March 24, with the official account tweeting: "See y'all at the pitch soon to catch some instant deliveries @IPL."

    A two-year deal has been signed with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as official on-ground partner for the 2022 and 2023 IPL editions, The Economic Times reported.

    Havas Sports & Entertainment, a recently relaunched sports and sponsorship vertical of the Havas Group, has facilitated the deal.

    Ashish Lingamneni, head of brand at Swiggy, told the paper that their years-long association with sports “helped establish the fact that food and cricket go hand-in-hand”.

    “IPL is one of the most celebrated sports leagues in the world, and this year, we are excited to partner with the BCCI to offer a wholesome experience to audiences with our large assortment of munchies, beverages and other snackable options through our quick commerce grocery service, Instamart,” he said.

    Lingamneni added that the association “brings with it the IPL fandom reach” and will help drive “clutter-breaking campaigns, varied consumer engagement, and business offerings at scale".

    Brijesh Patel, chairman of the TATA IPL, expressed excitement at having Swiggy Instamart as an official partner for IPL 2022, adding that “IPL's success is bolstered by the presence of well-known brands like Swiggy Instamart”.

    IPL 2022 is scheduled to begin from Monday, March 26, and will be played in stadiums across India till May 29.
