Sustainability, tech needed in construction sector to achieve net-zero by 2070: Housing Minister HS Puri

More than 700 to 900 million square meters (sq mt) of the built environment will need to be added to Indian cities every year to fully harness the economic potential of individual cities, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, said in a virtual address at real estate summit, Brigade Reap: Propagate 2022. Construction technology is key for India to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, Puri added.

The summit strives to address the challenges that the real estate and construction industry faces globally.

"The built environment generates significant carbon emissions accounting for almost 39 percent of gross carbon emissions worldwide," he added.

Speaking at the summit, Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N., Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Karnataka, added that much of the real progress in Bengaluru city is due to the contribution of the real estate industry. "Without technology, it is impossible to meet the staggering demand for housing in the city which is growing faster than ever before," he added.

Narayan released two reports titled ‘Climate conscious construction and demolition (C&D) waste management and ‘Shelter solution for migrant construction workers’ by Anant National University in association with Brigade REAP.

C&D waste continues to choke the environment

The report, which invites further participation across India, seeks to assess the potential for reduction in the environmental impact of the C&D waste generated in the cities covered in the study.

C&D waste, one of the primary culprits of the Bengaluru flood, clogs the drainage system, including the storm-water drains, and increases the possibility of flooding. "However, lack of adoption of solutions may be due to lack of an implementable financial model and incentives for recycling, which deters the waste generators from employing waste management as a construction site strategy," the report added.

"Data would be collected from municipal authorities, demolishing agencies, construction companies, and other relevant stakeholders. Consultations would be held with identified stakeholders to ascertain the on-ground scenario," the report added.

Need for design reforms in real estate, mobility

Speaking at the summit, Daisy Chittilapilly, President, of Cisco India, said the first big step is inner polarity in the system and its data, including smart cities. Building a centralised data pool that can be accessed by researchers and start-ups is key to design reform.

Chittilapilly referred to Urban Indian Observatory, a brainchild of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, that strives for a collaborative approach to address complex urban challenges by leveraging multi-disciplinary data for effective governance.

However, data still remains out of reach for several researchers, claims Dr. TV Ramachandra, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

On July 6, M Lokesh, Chief Engineer at BBMP, told Moneycontrol, "Publishing data (about stormwater drains) will invite more criticism from the public. BBMP will make the data available to researchers upon request."

Chittilapilly told Moneycontrol, "The debate about a need for vibrant data exchange is alive across the country. However, the execution is happening at a slow pace. The final initiative for such a platform should come from the government."

Deployable tech, investments required for green real estate

Several recurring incidents like the recent Bengaluru flooding or the GRAP III construction ban in Noida have sparked a debate about the urgent need for a sustainable construction sector.

Speaking at the summit, Roshin Mathew, Executive Director and Head - of Engineering, Brigade Group, said today the construction sector, especially for it to be sustainable, needs more technology deployable at the site.

Shruti Chowdhary, Director, of Projects, and Strategies at BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd, who also works closely with the construction sector at ground zero told Moneycontrol whenever it rains it impacts the cash flow massively.

In the context of the rapid weather change, Chowdhary said, the construction work in flood-prone areas like Bengaluru, or cities with spiking air pollution like Noida needs to be mapped with real-time weather changes.

"And precautions can be taken, or alternative methods used in such situations. However, it is impossible to consolidate the construction sector because it has not been declared an industry and a RERA-like framework cannot be deployed for strict regulations."

“Especially, when our clients default on payments, as contractors we have nobody (to air our) grievances (to),” she added.

Keval Valambhia, Chief Operating Officer, CREDAI Maharashtra, told Moneycontrol, "Early this month, at our last annual event in Abu Dhabi, CREDAI Natcon 2022, we took a pledge that by 2030 we will cut down at least 20 percent of emissions which we are doing. However, it may take time because the investment required to make the real estate sector sustainable is monumental."

Valambhia stressed working around immediate action plans, with small steps to bring about an impact rather than trying to become sustainable overnight.