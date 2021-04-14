Supreme Industries Q4 PAT seen up 152.1% YoY to Rs 296 cr: Sharekhan

Supreme Industries | The company posted strong profit at Rs 312.3 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 123.4 crore in Q3FY20, revenue surged to Rs 1,843.8 crore from Rs 1,373.3 crore YoY.

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Supreme Industries to report net profit at Rs 296 crore up 152.1% year-on-year (down 5.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 35.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,932 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

