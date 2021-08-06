Supreme Court rules in favour of Amazon in dispute with Future Retail, says Emergency award is enforceable in Indian law

In a much-awaited verdict, India’s top court on August 6 ruled in favour of Amazon in its tussle with Future Retail. This comes as a huge setback for the Rs 24,713 crore deal between Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, to which Amazon had objected in multiple courts.

In its verdict, the Supreme Court said that the Emergency Arbitrator, i.e. the Singapore International Arbitration Centre’s (SIAC) award that stayed the deal holds good under section 17(1) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. SIAC in October 2020 had barred the deal from proceeding and had also constituted a three-member panel to pass a final verdict, which is still awaited.

Meanwhile, lenders to Future Group companies Future Retail, Future Enterprises, Future Lifestyle Retail have implemented a restructuring plan for the loans of the respective companies. This restructuring was extended under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) August 6, 2020 circular for the Resolution Framework for COVID-19-related Stress. Lenders finalized the restructuring scheme, which also received the KV Kamath Committee’s nod in April, as a ‘back-up plan’ to the Group’s deal with Reliance Retail since the matter had been ongoing in the courts during the deadline to implement the recast plan.​

The order comes almost a year after Reliance Retail announced the acquisition of Future Group's retail, wholesale and logistics and warehousing business by way of a slump sale in August 2020. Amazon had acquired 49 per cent stake in Future Retail’s promoter entity Future Coupons back in December 2019. Amazon objected to the deal saying that it goes against its agreement with the Future Group.

The e-commerce giant challenged the deal in the arbitration court as well as the Delhi High Court and subsequently the Supreme Court, saying that Future Retail was in breach of their contract by agreeing to sell its assets to competitor Reliance Retail.

The companies also clashed in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) where pleas of, both, Reliance Industries and companies of the Future Group to seek the court’s nod to seek shareholder approvals for the deal and call for meetings for the same were met with objections from Amazon. NCLT’s Mumbai bench has heard arguments from all sides in the matters and has reserved orders.

Biyani was forced to sell Future Group’s assets to Reliance Retail after the company’s operations suffered under the national lockdown imposed during the first wave of Covid-19. In a letter to Amazon in January this year, Biyani had blamed Amazon of not supporting the Group during the difficult times and said, "If the transaction with the Reliance/MDA Group was not finalised, Future Retail would inevitably have faced insolvency and/or liquidation, in which event, the entire equity would have been wiped out, leaving you (Amazon) with nothing.”

To this, Amazon had said that it is incorrect to say that it did not offer to help Future Retail. "There were ongoing discussions on multiple options with partners on the one hand and with the promotors of Future on the other including a signed Term Sheet," Amazon had further said.

: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.