MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sunteck Realty Q2 sales bookings jump 36% to Rs 272 crore

In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based developer informed that collections from customers rose 47 per cent to Rs 207 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year as against Rs 141 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

PTI
October 11, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sunteck Realty on Monday reported a 36 per cent year-on-year rise in its sales bookings at Rs 272 crore for the quarter ended September on better housing demand.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 200 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based developer informed that collections from customers rose 47 per cent to Rs 207 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year as against Rs 141 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"In the second quarter of FY2022, the company has continued its robust operational momentum achieved in the first quarter of FY2022. Both pre-sales and collections witnessed sturdy growth along with high collections efficiency," Sunteck said.

The company's focus on execution of its existing portfolio complemented by strong in-house development capabilities has been an enabler in maintaining the sustained growth in cash flows, it added.

Close

Related stories

With projects across the pricing spectrum in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the company said it is confident to maintain the sturdy growth in pre-sales driven by new launches as well as ready-to-move-in inventory.

In the second quarter of FY2022, the company announced a joint development plan with Amar Dye Chem Ltd at Shahad (Kalyan).

The 50-acre project with a potential development of about 10 million sq ft is expected to generate a top line of around Rs 9,000 crore over the next 7-8 years, the company said.

This will further strengthen the cash flow and the balance sheet of the company.

In the last 18 months, Sunteck said it has done four project acquisitions at Vasai, Vasind, Borivali and Shahad (Kalyan) adding about 18 million square to its project portfolio.

"Going forward, the company expects to leverage its brand franchise and management expertise to continue to evaluate new growth opportunities and thereby increasing overall market share," the filing said.

Sunteck Realty focuses on a city centric development portfolio of about 38 million square feet spread across 19 projects.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Q2 #Sunteck Realty
first published: Oct 11, 2021 11:57 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.