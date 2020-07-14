Sula Vineyards reopens resorts with contactless options

Sula Vineyards reopened key properties Beyond after shutting its doors to patrons for the first time in 14 years, following the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in March. It will be opening its other Nashik property Source over this weekend.

Currently, three rooms are made available at Beyond and 17 at The Source, according to Monit Dhavale, Senior Vice President at Sula Hospitality. However, the on-premise facilities like the gym, pool, and spa haven't opened yet due to restrictions imposed by the Maharastra government. Sula has made available contactless options of exploring their lush properties which include cycling across the countryside. All rooms are disinfected for 24 hours before they are reallocated to a new guest.

"We have taken additional measures developed in consultation with health and safety authorities to make our cleaning and hygiene protocols regular and rigorous. All staff and associates are trained on safety, hygiene, and physical distancing norms," said Dhavale in an email response, adding that both properties are currently not open to guests who are not staying on the premises.

Sula Vineyards has also altered the layouts of public areas, restaurants, bars, banquet halls etc. All room service orders will be delivered to the door, and customers will be notified when their order is delivered using the doorbell, according to their website.

Sula joins several other players in Maharastra who are now opening up their properties after Maharastra relaxed norms for hotels and restaurants. Mahindra's flagship resort chain Club Mahindra has also resumed its activities and has started accepting guests, with Anand Mahindra Managing Director sharing a picture of patrons with their mask on in the property on Twitter.