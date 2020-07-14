Sula Vineyards reopens resorts with contactless options

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sula Vineyards reopens resorts with contactless options

While the facilities on-premises like the gym, pool, and spa haven't opened yet, Sula has made available contactless options of exploring their lush properties which include cycling across the countryside

Akanksha Sarma

Sula Vineyards reopened key properties Beyond after shutting its doors to patrons for the first time in 14 years, following the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in March. It will be opening its other Nashik property Source over this weekend.

Currently, three rooms are made available at Beyond and 17 at The Source, according to Monit Dhavale, Senior Vice President at Sula Hospitality. However, the on-premise facilities like the gym, pool, and spa haven't opened yet due to restrictions imposed by the Maharastra government. Sula has made available contactless options of exploring their lush properties which include cycling across the countryside. All rooms are disinfected for 24 hours before they are reallocated to a new guest.

"We have taken additional measures developed in consultation with health and safety authorities to make our cleaning and hygiene protocols regular and rigorous. All staff and associates are trained on safety, hygiene, and physical distancing norms," said Dhavale in an email response, adding that both properties are currently not open to guests who are not staying on the premises.

Close

Sula Vineyards has also altered the layouts of public areas, restaurants, bars, banquet halls etc. All room service orders will be delivered to the door, and customers will be notified when their order is delivered using the doorbell, according to their website. 

related news

Sula joins several other players in Maharastra who are now opening up their properties after Maharastra relaxed norms for hotels and restaurants. Mahindra's flagship resort chain Club Mahindra has also resumed its activities and has started accepting guests, with Anand Mahindra Managing Director sharing a picture of patrons with their mask on in the property on Twitter. 

Maharastra relaxed norms on reopening hotels and restaurants. The government allowed them to open with 33% occupancy from July 8th, adding that they must follow all necessary guidelines to maintain social distancing and hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #resorts #Sula #Sula Vineyards

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.