Maharashtra govt allows hotels, lodges to open: Here are the guidelines to be followed

Maharashtra on July 6 announced the opening up of hotels, lodges, guest houses and other entities providing accommodation services with 33 percent capacity from July 8.

This is a part of phase five of the state government's Mission Begin Again project to ease curbs and open up economy.

The decision to amend the state government's May 31 order, extended till June 29, was done after taking into consideration the planning of containment areas and availability of health infrastructure.

Here are the guidelines provided by the state government for hotels and guests to follow:

1) Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVlD-19 and these guidelines are to be displayed prominently.

2) Proper crowd management within the hotel as well as outside its premises like parking lots shall be ensured. Specific markings may be made to manage the queue and seating arrangements be reconfigured in public places to ensure social distancing.

3) Entrance to have mandatory thermal screening provisions. Reception Tables/space should have protective glass.

4) Hand sanitizers preferably with pedal-operated dispensers must be made freely available at the reception, guest rooms and public spaces (lobbies etc.) for guests.

5) Appropriate personal protection gears like face covers/masks, gloves, etc. shall be made available by hotel to the staff as well as guests.

6) Hotels must adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet etc. for both check-in, check-out and taking orders inside the premises.

7) Number of guests in the elevators to be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms.

8) For air-conditioning ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter-alia emphasizes that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees. Relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross-ventilation should be adequate.

For Guests:

1) Only asymptomatic guests shall be allowed.

2) Guests to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/mask has to be worn at all times inside the hotel.

3) Details of the guest (travel history, medical condition etc.) along with ID and self-declaration form must be provided by the guest at the reception.

4) Guests are to use Aarogya Setu App compulsorily.

5) Guests are encouraged to minimize use of housekeeping services.

Use of Facilities:

Detailed guidelines issued for restaurants shall be followed.

Seating arrangement to be reconfigured to ensure social distancing.

E-menus and disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.

Room service or takeaways to be encouraged. instead of dine-in.Restaurants will be available only for resident guests strictly.

Gaming Arcades / Children play areas / Swimming Pools / Gymnasium (wherever applicable) shall remain closed.

Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited inside the premises. However, use of meeting halls at 33% capacity subject to max of 15 participants is permitted.

Cleaning, Sanitization and Disinfection:

Rooms and other service areas shall be sanitized each time a guest vacates the room.

After the clients stay is over. the room should be left unoccupied for at least 24 hours.

All linens, towels should be changed after the guest vacates the room.

Effective and frequent sanitization within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories. drinking and hand washing stations/areas.

Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails. benches. washroom ﬁxtures. etc.) to be made mandatory in all guest service area and common areas.

Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals.

Proper disposal of face covers / masks / gloves left over by guests and/or staff should be ensured.

Required Actions in case of a suspect or conﬁrmed case in the premises:

House the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.

A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.