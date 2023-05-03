Strides Pharma trades higher, ties up with Orbicular to develop nasal sprays

The sprays will be made at Strides Pharma Science's New York facility.

Strides Pharma Science was trading higher on May 3 afternoon, as it tied up with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies to develop and commercialise nasal sprays for global markets.

The two companies told exchanges on May 3 they had entered a strategic partnership to commercialise four nasal sprays with a combined Global IQVIA market size in excess of $400 million.

Orbicular, a speciality pharmaceutical company focused on research and product development, will use its expertise in drug delivery and formulation to develop the sprays.

The company has deployed a thorough product design approach to ensure the nasal sprays are robust, following "quality-by-design" principles, the statement said document.

Strides will commercialise these nasal sprays across markets in the US, Europe, and other countries.

The products will be manufactured at company’s state-of-the-art Chestnut Ridge, New York facility. The facility has comprehensive capabilities for nasal spray manufacturing in the unit dose and multi-dose format, including for controlled substances, the statement said.

The site has been in continuous operation for four decades with approval from USFDA and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) with a strong compliance track record. Strides acquired this facility in October 2021 from Endo Inc.

At 12.08, Strides Pharma was trading at Rs 341.5 on the National Stock Exchange, 1.5 percent higher from the previous close.

