Storyboard18 | Malvika Mehra joins The Good Glamm Group as chief creative officer

Malvika Mehra is the latest in a long list of ad executive to switch over to the client side in recent years.

Storyboard18 July 05, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST











Malvika Mehra, chief creative officer, The Good Glamm Group. Advertising veteran Malvika Mehra has joined The Good Glamm Group as chief creative officer. Mehra has previously worked with legacy agencies like Ogilvy, Grey and Dentsu. She also tested entrepreneurial waters with her own independent design and innovation venture Tomorrow Creative Lab. Now she dons "a new hat as both, client and creative rolled into one, impacting brand as an internal stakeholder as the chief creative officer at the Good Glamm Group," she said. Before Mehra's entrepreneurial stint, she was CCO of Dentsu India, where she spent a year spearheading the Japanese ad giant's creative unit in India. Mehra is among the many ad agency executives who have been switching over to the brand or client side in the past few years. The Good Glamm Group is one of the largest content-to-commerce groups in South Asia, and one of the fastest growing digital BPC (beauty and personal care) conglomerates leveraging content for commerce in India.

In December last year, the group had roped in Sukhleen Aneja as CEO of its beauty and FMCG brands business. Aneja was earlier the chief marketing officer of Reckitt’s hygiene portfolio across South Asia.

Aneja joined the bandwagon of career marketers who are making a bold and confident transition to lead their respective organisations as CEOs and in key business roles.

While legacy companies have a fair number of C-level marketing leaders, new-age companies and startups are catching up now, taking bets on people who come from marketing and sales backgrounds.

Beauty and personal care brands under The Good Glamm Group include MyGlamm, The Moms Co, St Botanica and Sirona, besides content platforms POPxo, Scoopwhoop and BabyChakra.

It also launched "the largest creator ecosystem" - The Good Creator Co. (GCC) - under which it has consolidated all its existing and acquired businesses focused on content creation and influencer marketing. These include Plixxo, MissMalini, Winkl and Vidooly.