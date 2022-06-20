Storyboard18 | Indian ad agencies bag 20 more shortlists at Cannes Lions 2022

It’s a solid start for Indian agencies at the 2022 edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. India has managed to get a total of 17 shortlists across categories like Glass, Titanium, Innovation, Health and Wellness Lions, Radio, and Audio. As the offline edition of the festival kicked off today, Indian agencies added 20 more shortlists to take its tally to 37. This year Indian agencies and brands sent a total of 921 entries to Cannes Lions.

Dentsu Webchutney picked four shortlists in Digital Craft Lions. The agency’s work 'The Unfiltered History Tour' for Vice Media is India’s top shortlisted work, so far. A total of 82 entries are competing in this category.

India picked a total of eight shortlists in Film Craft Lions. Edtech giant Byju's received two shortlists for its 'MasterJi' campaign. Offroad Films got three shortlists in this category for Whisper's 'The Missing Chapter'. Leo Burnett India is the agency behind the campaign.

Early Man Film has a shortlist for 'Machine-Gun Mouth' for Battlegrounds Mobile India. DDB Mudra has conceptualised the campaign. Memesys Culture Lab's work 'Care Lives on #TouchOfCare' for Vicks India has two of them. Publicis India is the creative agency of the campaign. 165 entries have made it to the final round.

Six Indian entries are shortlisted in Design Lions. Landor & Fitch India has got two shortlists for its 'Polly the Polar Bear' for Montessori Schools India. Leo Burnett India also got two shortlists for P&G Whisper's 'The Missing Chapter'. DDB Mudra's 'A Silent Frown' for Charlie Chaplin Foundation picked a shortlist in this category. FCB India's work 'Unbox Me UNAIDS' for UNAIDS is also shortlisted.

Byju's is the only Indian company that got shortlisted in Entertainment Lions for its 'Masterji' campaign. DDB Mudra gave India its only Industry Craft Lions shortlist for its entry titled 'A Silent Frown' for the Charlie Chaplin Foundation.

No Indian work made the cut in Entertainment Lions for Sport and Entertainment Lions for Music shortlists.