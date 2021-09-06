MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

L’Oréal India hires Gaurav Anand as chief digital and marketing officer

Anand joins L’Oréal from PepsiCo Europe, where he led the snacks business for central Europe and digitization of sales strategy for Europe.

Storyboard
September 06, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST

L’Oréal India has appointed Gaurav Anand as its chief digital and marketing officer (CDMO). This newly created role brings together the digital and marketing efforts of the company to focus on the consumer journey. Anand will be a part of L’Oréal’s India management committee. He will lead and integrate the consumer insights, data, strategy, media and consumer advisory functions at L’Oréal’s digital-first brands.

Commenting on Anand’s appointment, Amit Jain, managing director, L’Oréal India said, “The Indian consumer is making a rapid shift towards omni channel. As a beauty tech company, L’Oréal India is addressing this evolving landscape by deploying new technologies to enhance our products and customer experience for a new O+O world. This new role is our commitment to strengthen the role of digital at the core of our business strategy. With his proven track record of accelerating disruptive business growth, Gaurav is best placed to scale our digital marketing efforts to harnesses new capabilities for the company.”

Anand joins L’Oréal from PepsiCo Europe, where he led the snacks business for central Europe and digitization of sales strategy for Europe. Prior to that, he was leading digital marketing for P&G SK-II Global Brand (Premium Skincare). In the past, he also led the business development function for Facebook in different geographies in FMCG, Consumer Goods and Tech companies.

On his new roe Anand said, “As a marketer, it’s been interesting to watch what L’Oréal has done for the Indian beauty market in the last 27 years, bringing many first-to-market innovations and products. Future possibilities lie in collaboration and I am looking forward to working with our industry partners to chalk out a strong consumer and data focused growth story for L’Oréal.”
Storyboard is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
Tags: #L'Oreal #Storyboard
first published: Sep 6, 2021 06:06 pm

