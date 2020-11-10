PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YES Bank shares hit 5% upper circuit as CARE upgrades debt instrument rating

CARE Ratings has revised its rating on private lender YES Bank's debt instrument. The rating agency has revised the bank's infrastructure bonds rating to 'CARE BBB' from previous 'CARE B'.

Moneycontrol News
A security guard stands outside a closed Yes Bank branch in New Delhi, India (REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton)
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Bank share price hit 5 percent upper circuit on BSE on November 10 after CARE upgraded the bank's debt instruments rating.

CARE Ratings have revised its rating on private lender YES Bank's debt instrument. The rating agency has revised the bank's infrastructure bonds rating to 'CARE BBB' from previous 'CARE B'.

Capture

Close

Also, CARE revised its outlook to 'Stable' from previous "Under Credit watch with Developing Implications" on the above-mentioned instruments. It has also given 'CARE BB+' rating each on YES Bank's Upper Tier II Bonds and Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) from previous 'CARE D'.

The stock was trading at Rs 13.54, up Rs 0.64, or 4.96 percent at 11:07 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 13.54 and an intraday low of Rs 13.54. There were pending buy orders of 15,803,330 shares, with no sellers available.

The scrip also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.33 times and was trading with volumes of 38,503,192 shares, compared to its five day average of 17,622,667 shares, an increase of 118.49 percent.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, FII / FPI or Institutions are increasing their shareholding with book value per share improving for last 2 years with growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ).

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 11:21 am

