Yes Bank share price rises 2% on better loan, deposits numbers in December quarter

Yes Bank share price rose 2 percent to Rs 14.35 in the morning trade on January 4 after the private lender reported better loan and deposits numbers for the quarter ended December 2021.

Yes Bank posted a 2.1 percent increase in net advances to Rs 1,76,422 crore during the third quarter of the financial year 2021-22 against Rs 1,72,839 crore in the previous quarter.

The net advances rose 3.9 percent year-on-year from Rs 1,69,721 crore. Deposits rose 4.3 percent quarter on quarter and 26 percent YoY to Rs 1,84,289 crore.

The credit to deposit ratio stood at 95.7 percent against 97.8 percent.

At 9.28 am, Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 14.28, up Rs 0.21, or 1.49 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 18.60 on January 4, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 10.69 on August 24 2021. It is trading 23.23 percent below its 52-week high and 33.58 percent above its 52-week low.