Market LIVE Updates: Nifty reclaims 17,700, Sensex gains led by power, bank, auto stocks

January 04, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Exports cross $300 billion in the first 9 months of 2021-22

India's exports crossed $300 billion in the first 9 months of 2021-22, the first time ever that this has occurred.

December, 2021 also saw the highest ever level of monthly outbound trade at $37 billion. Exports in December, 2021 saw 37 percent growth over December 2020 and an increase of 37.5 percent over December 2019.

Exports reached a cumulative $299.74 billion in April-December of FY22, an increase of 48.8 percent over the April-December period of FY21 and an increase of 25.8 percent over FY20.