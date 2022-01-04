MARKET NEWS

English
Live now
auto refresh
January 04, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty reclaims 17,700, Sensex gains led by power, bank, auto stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with power index up 1 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap are trading higher.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,271.8788.65 +0.15%
    Nifty 5017,647.4521.75 +0.12%
    Nifty Bank36,522.90101.00 +0.28%
    Nifty 50 17,647.45 21.75 (0.12%)
    Tue, Jan 04, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    NTPC129.503.50 +2.78%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Tata Motors491.15-6.45 -1.30%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy23142.70293.40 +1.28%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT38969.40-154.40 -0.39%


  • January 04, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

    Yes Bank business update:

    Yes Bank business update:
  • January 04, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

    Exports cross $300 billion in the first 9 months of 2021-22

    India's exports crossed $300 billion in the first 9 months of 2021-22, the first time ever that this has occurred.

    December, 2021 also saw the highest ever level of monthly outbound trade at $37 billion. Exports in December, 2021 saw 37 percent growth over December 2020 and an increase of 37.5 percent over December 2019.

    Exports reached a cumulative $299.74 billion in April-December of FY22, an increase of 48.8 percent over the April-December period of FY21 and an increase of 25.8 percent over FY20.

  • January 04, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

    Buzzing

    Tata Motors share price slipped 1 percent on January 4 after foreign broking firm has downgrade the rating and also cut the target price.

    Broking house CLSA has downgrade the rating of Tata Motors to sell from buy and cut target to Rs 408 from Rs 450.
    The domestic passenger vehicle business overvalued while JLR is behind in electrification.

    The valuation is based on Rs 150 per share for commercial vehicle business, Rs 151 per share for JLR & Rs 99 per share for domestic passenger vehicle business, it added.

    CLSA expect sharp improvement in volume for JLR as chip shortage eases and believe company’s domestic commercial vehicle business will post strong growth over the next 3 years.

  • January 04, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
  • January 04, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on January 4 with Nifty above 17600 on the back of positive global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 167.49 points or 0.28% at 59350.71, and the Nifty was up 48.10 points or 0.27% at 17673.80. About 1808 shares have advanced, 309 shares declined, and 71 shares are unchanged.

    NTPC, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, HDFC Bank, Infosys and HDFC.

  • January 04, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

    ICICI Direct
     
    Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note tracking mixed auto sales numbers, surging Covid-19 cases and signs of moderation in the country's manufacturing activity, with the corresponding PMI easing to a three-month low in December.

    US markets ended higher tracking gains in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.

  • January 04, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 142.13 points or 0.24% at 59325.35, and the Nifty was down 9.90 points or 0.06% at 17615.80.

  • January 04, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

    Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. American and European Market ended positive on the previous trading day. Asian markets trading positive in the early trade with Chinese Index trading up +0.26% and Hang Seng trading up+0.54%.

    On the technical front, Nifty managed to sustain above 17600 levels. Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 17400 and 18000 respectively. For Bank Nifty, immediate support and resistance are 36000 and 37000 respectively.

  • January 04, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 902.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 803.11 crore in the Indian equity market on January 3, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

